Instinctive 7+ Thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Instinctive 7+ Years Thin Slices in Gravy is wet cat food for mature cats 7-12 years old

Sizes available

24 x 85g

24 x 3oz

12 x 3oz

INDOOR SENIOR CATS

An exclusive antioxidant complex scientifically tailored to support cat health for senior indoor cats

PICKY EATERS

An instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates satisfies even the pickiest eaters

KIDNEY HEALTH

Adapted phosphorus levels help support renal health

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Instinctive 7+ Thin Slices in Gravy is formulated for mature cats, 7 to 12 years old, and made with the balanced nutrition your senior cat needs for optimum feline health. Our formula features the ideal ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates for healthy aging. Adapted phosphorus levels support kidney health. And highly digestible proteins for healthy digestion. It makes all the difference in your cat’s health and satisfies their cravings.

