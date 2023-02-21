Maine Coon Adult Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
Adapted texture
Thin slices in gravy.
Bone & joint health
Helps maintain the healthy bones and joints of this largest cat.
Concentrated energy
High concentrated energy formula.
Healthy skin & coat
Helps maintain skin and coat health.
Guaranteed analysis: crude Protein (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 2.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.2%, Moisture (max.) 80.5%, Chondroïtin sulfate* (min.) 20 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 877 kcal ME/kg; 75 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).