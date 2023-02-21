Persian Adult Loaf in Sauce canned cat food
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Persian Breed Loaf in Sauce Adult Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Persian cats 1 year and older.
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
SKIN AND COAT
Breed-specific nutrients nourish skin and coat, keeping long hair healthy and beautiful
TASTY LOAF IN SAUCE
Formulated to please even picky eaters with Loaf in Sauce wet cat food
COMPLETE AND BALANCED
100% complete and balanced daily feline nutrition for adult cats.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Exclusive use of this Persian food wet formula supports digestive health
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, pork liver, chicken by-products, salmon, corn flour, powdered cellulose, carrageenan, vegetable oil, fish oil, natural flavors, carob bean gum, calcium sulfate, hydrolyzed yeast, potassium chloride, salt, guar gum, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, vitamins [niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium silico aluminate, choline chloride, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), psyllium seed husk.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.9%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 948 kcal ME/kg; 81 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Feline breed nutrition Persian Adult loaf in sauce is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
|Weight of Cat
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|1 + 1/2 cans (130 g)
|2 cans (160 g)
|2 + 1/4 cans (195 g)
|7.7 lb (3.5 kg)
|1 + 3/4 cans (145 g)
|2 cans (180 g)
|2 + 1/2 cans (215 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|2 cans (160 g)
|2 + 1/4 cans (200 g)
|2 + 3/4 cans (240 g)
|9.9 lb (4.5 kg)
|2 cans (175 g)
|2 + 1/2 cans (215 g)
|3 cans (260 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|2 + 1/4 cans (185 g)
|2 + 3/4 cans (235 g)
|3 + 1/4 cans (280 g)
|12 lb (5.5 kg)
|2 + 1/4 cans (200 g)
|3 cans (250 g)
|3 + 1/2 cans (300 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|2 + 1/2 cans (210 g)
|3 cans (265 g)
|3 + 3/4 cans (320 g)
|14 lb (6.5 kg)
|2 + 3/4 cans (225 g)
|3 + 1/4 cans (280 g)
|4 cans (335 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|2 + 3/4 cans (235 g)
|3 + 1/2 cans (295 g)
|4 + 1/4 cans (355 g)
|17 lb (7.5 kg)
|3 cans (250 g)
|3 + 3/4 cans (310 g)
|4 + 1/4 cans (370 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|3 cans (260 g)
|3 + 3/4 cans (325 g)
|4 + 1/2 cans (390 g)
|19 lb (8.5 kg)
|3 + 1/4 cans (270 g)
|4 cans (340 g)
|4 + 3/4 cans (405 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|3 + 1/4 cans (285 g)
|4 + 1/4 cans (355 g)
|5 cans (425 g)
|21 lb (9.5 kg)
|3 + 1/2 cans (295 g)
|4 + 1/4 cans (365 g)
|5 + 1/4 cans (440 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|3 + 1/2 cans (305 g)
|4 + 1/2 cans (380 g)
|5 + 1/4 cans (455 g)