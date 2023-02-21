Persian Adult Loaf in Sauce canned cat food

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Persian Breed Loaf in Sauce Adult Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Persian cats 1 year and older.

Sizes available

1 x 3oz

SKIN AND COAT

Breed-specific nutrients nourish skin and coat, keeping long hair healthy and beautiful

TASTY LOAF IN SAUCE

Formulated to please even picky eaters with Loaf in Sauce wet cat food

COMPLETE AND BALANCED

100% complete and balanced daily feline nutrition for adult cats.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Exclusive use of this Persian food wet formula supports digestive health

