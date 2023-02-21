Persian Kitten Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Persian breed-specific dry kitten food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of a growing kitten up to 12 months old

Existing formats

3lb

Special brachycephalic jaw

This specially designed tiny rectangular kibble with a soft texture is easy for the Persian kitten to pick up and chew.

Digestive health

During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is not yet fully developed and continues developing gradually. Highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*), an optimal fiber content (including psyllium) and prebiotics work to promote a balanced intestinal flora to support healthy digestion.

Exclusive formula with omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids

Healthy growth & long hair

During growth, the Persian kitten develops a long, dense and silky coat, the hallmark of the breed. Optimal protein content and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) help support healthy growth while also maintaining healthy skin and a beautiful coat. Enriched with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Immune system support

During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. An exclusive complex of antioxidants (vitamins C and E, lutein, taurine) helps support the kitten’s natural defenses.

Miniature splendor

Long and thick coat. Open sweet expression. Cobby body.

L.I.P. Digestive science innovation

*Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Calorie content: this diet contains 4031 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 427 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: crude Protein (min.) 30.1 %, Crude Fat (min.) 20.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.6%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Calcium (min.) 1.02%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.9%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Taurine (min.) 0.18%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.73%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.49%, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 176 mg/kg, Lutein* (min) 5.1 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, chicken fat, corn, wheat gluten, natural flavors, pea fiber, grain distillers dried yeast, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, sodium pyrophosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], potassium chloride, salt, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], DL-methionine, taurine, psyllium seed husk, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L), L-lysine, magnesium oxide, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for Persian kittens (up to 12 months old).
Feline Breed Nutrition Persian Kitten is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for growth.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Adult Target Weight 4 months 5 months 6 months 7 months 8 months 9 months 10 months 11 months 12 months
6.6 lb (3 kg) 1/2 cup (55 g) 1/2 cup (57 g) 1/2 cup (55 g) 1/2 cup (53 g) 1/2 cup (50 g) 1/2 cup (47 g) 3/8 cup (44 g) 3/8 cup (42 g) 3/8 cup (40 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 5/8 cup (64 g) 5/8 cup (67 g) 5/8 cup (65 g) 5/8 cup (62 g) 5/8 cup (60 g) 1/2 cup (56 g) 1/2 cup (53 g) 1/2 cup (51 g) 1/2 cup (49 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 3/4 cup (76 g) 3/4 cup (79 g) 3/4 cup (77 g) 3/4 cup (74 g) 5/8 cup (70 g) 5/8 cup (66 g) 5/8 cup (63 g) 5/8 cup (60 g) 1/2 cup (58 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

To you, no other breed is more magnificent than your Persian kitten. To Royal Canin, there’s no other way to feed that magnificence than with precise nutrition. Persian kittens are the pick of the litter with big eyes, adorable flat faces, and fluffy coat. These unique features require tailored nutrition from a dry kitten food that’s easy to eat—plus it gives them the essential building blocks they need for developing strong digestive and immune systems. Royal Canin Persian dry kitten food is created just for that. This exclusive dry diet gives Persian kittens a magnificent start with essential antioxidants and vitamins to strengthen immune systems. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics support maturing digestive systems. Essential nutrients like amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids promote healthy hair growth. And the special-shaped kitten kibble is designed to make it easier for little Persian mouths to pick up and chew. For kittens under 4 months old, start with Royal Canin Mother & Babycat dry or wet cat food before transitioning to this formula.

