CLINICALLY PROVEN PROBIOTICS FOR DIGESTIVE & IMMUNE HEALTH
Supplements for Cat
Quantity 1
Free Shipping
Arrives 2-3 days
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
IMMUNE SUPPORT
Promotes a strong immune system
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Boosts the resilience of the gut microbiota
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Active ingredients per packet (1 g): Saccharomyces boulardii CNCM I-1079: 2.5x108 CFU, Vitamin B12: 0.25 mg Inactive ingredients: Maltodextrin, natural flavors, naturally preserved with citric acid and mixed tocopherols, sodium acid pyrophosphate.
Directions for use: Administer one packet daily or as directed by your veterinarian.
Warnings: Not for human consumption. Keep out of the reach of children and animals. In case of accidental overdose, contact a health professional immediately.