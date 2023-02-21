Ragdoll Adult Dry Cat Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows that what makes your Ragdoll cat magnificent is in the details. With long, fluffy coats, these relaxed “puppy cats” require the right nutrition to keep them looking their best. And because Ragdolls are a large cat breed, they can benefit from a nutrition that supports joint and heart health. Royal Canin Ragdoll dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Ragdoll breed. A combination of essential nutrients, including amino acids, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, helps keep your Ragdoll’s skin healthy and their coat shiny and soft. Nutrients like taurine support a healthy heart, while EPA and DHA promote healthy bones and joints. And the pyramid-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Ragdoll’s broad jaw—encouraging them to slow down, chew, and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Intense Beauty adult wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.

