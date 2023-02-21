Ragdoll Adult Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Existing formats
7lb
Bone & joint health
The Ragdoll’s large size can put strain on her joints. Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Contains EPA and DHA.
Cardiac health
Contains nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Exclusive formula with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids
Healthy skin & coat
The soft, silky, semi-longhaired coat is one of the Ragdoll cat’s nicest features. A combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help maintain a healthy skin and nourish the coat.
L.I.P. Digestive science innovation
Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Soft and relaxed
Semi-long and silky coat. Large body. Solid round paws. Captivating blue eyes.
Special ragdoll jaw
This specially designed pyramid-shaped kibble is adapted to the Ragdoll cat’s broad jaw. This unique kibble is easy to grasp and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
|Weight of Cat
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (34 g)
|3/8 cup (43 g)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|8.8 lb (4 kg)
|3/8 cup (42 g)
|1/2 cup (52 g)
|5/8 cup (63 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1/2 cup (49 g)
|5/8 cup (61 g)
|3/4 cup (73 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1/2 cup (56 g)
|5/8 cup (70 g)
|3/4 cup (83 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|3/4 cup (78 g)
|7/8 cup (93 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|5/8 cup (68 g)
|3/4 cup (85 g)
|1 cup (102 g)
|Weight of Cat
|Wet
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|6.6 lb (3 g)
|1 Can Per Day
|1/8 cup (13 g)
|1/4 cup (21 g)
|1/4 cup (30 g)
|8.8 lb (4 g)
|1/4 cup (20 g)
|1/4 cup (31 g)
|3/8 cup (41 g)
|11 lb (5 g)
|1/4 cup (28 g)
|3/8 cup (40 g)
|1/2 cup (52 g)
|13 lb (6 g)
|3/8 cup (34 g)
|1/2 cup (48 g)
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|15 lb (7 g)
|3/8 cup (41 g)
|1/2 cup (56 g)
|5/8 cup (72 g)
|18 lb (8 g)
|1/2 cup (47 g)
|5/8 cup (64 g)
|3/4 cup (81 g)
|1 cup = 8 fluid ounces = 106 grams
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows that what makes your Ragdoll cat magnificent is in the details. With long, fluffy coats, these relaxed “puppy cats” require the right nutrition to keep them looking their best. And because Ragdolls are a large cat breed, they can benefit from a nutrition that supports joint and heart health. Royal Canin Ragdoll dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Ragdoll breed. A combination of essential nutrients, including amino acids, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, helps keep your Ragdoll’s skin healthy and their coat shiny and soft. Nutrients like taurine support a healthy heart, while EPA and DHA promote healthy bones and joints. And the pyramid-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Ragdoll’s broad jaw—encouraging them to slow down, chew, and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Intense Beauty adult wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.