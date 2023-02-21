Ragdoll Adult Dry Cat Food

Ragdoll Adult Dry Cat Food

Dry food for Cat

Existing formats

7lb

Find a retailer

Bone & joint health

The Ragdoll’s large size can put strain on her joints. Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Contains EPA and DHA.

Cardiac health

Contains nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

Exclusive formula with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids

Exclusive formula with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Healthy skin & coat

The soft, silky, semi-longhaired coat is one of the Ragdoll cat’s nicest features. A combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help maintain a healthy skin and nourish the coat.

L.I.P. Digestive science innovation

Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Soft and relaxed

Semi-long and silky coat. Large body. Solid round paws. Captivating blue eyes.

Special ragdoll jaw

This specially designed pyramid-shaped kibble is adapted to the Ragdoll cat’s broad jaw. This unique kibble is easy to grasp and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3795 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 402 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 30.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.5%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Methionine-cystine (min.) 1.04%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Pantothenic acid (min.) 78 mg/kg, Niacin (min.) 257 mg/kg, Taurine (min.) 0.21%, Omega-6 fatty acids* (min.) 2.5%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.5%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat, wheat gluten, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, natural flavors (Only for mexico: including yeast and poultry), dried chicory root, pea fiber, rice hulls, fish oil, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, salt, psyllium seed husk, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, DL-methionine, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, manganese proteinate, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Ragdoll cats (over 12 months old).
Feline Breed Nutrition Ragdoll Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Recommended Daily Feeding Portion
Weight of Cat Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
6.6 lb (3 kg) 3/8 cup (34 g) 3/8 cup (43 g) 1/2 cup (51 g)
8.8 lb (4 kg) 3/8 cup (42 g) 1/2 cup (52 g) 5/8 cup (63 g)
11 lb (5 kg) 1/2 cup (49 g) 5/8 cup (61 g) 3/4 cup (73 g)
13 lb (6 kg) 1/2 cup (56 g) 5/8 cup (70 g) 3/4 cup (83 g)
15 lb (7 kg) 5/8 cup (62 g) 3/4 cup (78 g) 7/8 cup (93 g)
18 lb (8 kg) 5/8 cup (68 g) 3/4 cup (85 g) 1 cup (102 g)
Recommended Daily Feeding Portion
Weight of Cat Wet Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
6.6 lb (3 g) 1 Can Per Day 1/8 cup (13 g) 1/4 cup (21 g) 1/4 cup (30 g)
8.8 lb (4 g) 1/4 cup (20 g) 1/4 cup (31 g) 3/8 cup (41 g)
11 lb (5 g) 1/4 cup (28 g) 3/8 cup (40 g) 1/2 cup (52 g)
13 lb (6 g) 3/8 cup (34 g) 1/2 cup (48 g) 5/8 cup (62 g)
15 lb (7 g) 3/8 cup (41 g) 1/2 cup (56 g) 5/8 cup (72 g)
18 lb (8 g) 1/2 cup (47 g) 5/8 cup (64 g) 3/4 cup (81 g)
1 cup = 8 fluid ounces = 106 grams

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows that what makes your Ragdoll cat magnificent is in the details. With long, fluffy coats, these relaxed “puppy cats” require the right nutrition to keep them looking their best. And because Ragdolls are a large cat breed, they can benefit from a nutrition that supports joint and heart health. Royal Canin Ragdoll dry cat food is tailor-made nutrition created just for the Ragdoll breed. A combination of essential nutrients, including amino acids, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, helps keep your Ragdoll’s skin healthy and their coat shiny and soft. Nutrients like taurine support a healthy heart, while EPA and DHA promote healthy bones and joints. And the pyramid-shaped cat kibble is specially designed for a Ragdoll’s broad jaw—encouraging them to slow down, chew, and crunch away tartar buildup. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Intense Beauty adult wet cat food for a meal that’s sure to please.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025