Savor Selective Dry Cat Food
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Savor Selective Dry Cat Food is designed for finicky cats that crave variety in their meals
Sizes available
2.72kg
BALANCED NUTRITIONAL FORMULA
This diet is a balanced nutritional formula for healthy adult cats that additionally helps support oral health.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
High protein levels help support lean muscle and help cats maintain an ideal weight
SPECIAL FIBER BLEND
A specific blend of dietary fibers helps control hairball development for digestive health
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Highly digestible proteins help cats absorb nutrients
This diet contains 3723 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 339 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Crude Protein (min.) 31.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.2%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%.
Feline Health Nutrition Savor Selective is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profile for maintenance.