Savor Selective Dry Cat Food

Royal Canin Savor Selective Dry Cat Food is designed for finicky cats that crave variety in their meals

2.72kg

BALANCED NUTRITIONAL FORMULA

This diet is a balanced nutritional formula for healthy adult cats that additionally helps support oral health.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

High protein levels help support lean muscle and help cats maintain an ideal weight

SPECIAL FIBER BLEND

A specific blend of dietary fibers helps control hairball development for digestive health

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Highly digestible proteins help cats absorb nutrients

PRODUCT DETAILS

