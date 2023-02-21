Spayed & Neutered Thin Slices in Gravy Canned Cat Food
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Spayed/Neutered Thin Slices in Gravy Wet Cat Food is formulated to help maintain an ideal weight in adult cats 1 year and older
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
24 x 3oz
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Specially formulated nutrition helps maintain an ideal weight
OPTIMAL HEALTH
Contains a precisely balanced blend of vitamins and minerals for optimal cat health
HIGHLY PALATABLE
An instinctively preferred ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates satisfies hunger
Calorie content: this diet contains 692 kcal ME/kg; 59 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.8%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.2%, Moisture (max.) 83.0%.
INGREDIENTS: Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, chicken liver, pork by-products, pork liver, wheat flour, salmon, gelatin, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, natural flavors, wheat gluten, modified corn starch, vegetable oil, guar gum, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, fish oil, salt, carrageenan, sodium silico aluminate, magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], L-carnitine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement].
Feline Health Nutrition Spayed/Neutered thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.