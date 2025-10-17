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Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm
Feline Calm

Feline Calm

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Calm Dry Cat Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for cats during periods of adaptation that may be experiencing digestive upsets, skin irritations, or urinary sensitivities related to stressful situations

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Sizes available

4.4 lblb 4.4

8.8 lblb 8.8

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

CALMING NUTRIENTS

Hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan promote calming of your cat’s fearful behaviors in stressful situations or environments

HAIRBALL CONTROL

A precise blend of fibers helps ingested hairs pass through your cat’s stool

SKIN BARRIER SUPPORT

Targeted amounts of B vitamins and amino acids reinforce the skin barrier to support skin and coat health

URINARY HEALTH

This diet has the exclusive S/O Index, which means it promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals

PRODUCT DETAILS