Feline Calm

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Calm Dry Cat Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for cats during periods of adaptation that may be experiencing digestive upsets, skin irritations, or urinary sensitivities related to stressful situations

4.4lb

8.8lb

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

CALMING NUTRIENTS

Hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan promote calming of your cat’s fearful behaviors in stressful situations or environments

HAIRBALL CONTROL

A precise blend of fibers helps ingested hairs pass through your cat’s stool

SKIN BARRIER SUPPORT

Targeted amounts of B vitamins and amino acids reinforce the skin barrier to support skin and coat health

URINARY HEALTH

This diet has the exclusive S/O Index, which means it promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals

