Feline Calm
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Calm Dry Cat Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for cats during periods of adaptation that may be experiencing digestive upsets, skin irritations, or urinary sensitivities related to stressful situations
Sizes available
4.4lb
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
CALMING NUTRIENTS
Hydrolyzed milk protein and L-tryptophan promote calming of your cat’s fearful behaviors in stressful situations or environments
HAIRBALL CONTROL
A precise blend of fibers helps ingested hairs pass through your cat’s stool
SKIN BARRIER SUPPORT
Targeted amounts of B vitamins and amino acids reinforce the skin barrier to support skin and coat health
URINARY HEALTH
This diet has the exclusive S/O Index, which means it promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals