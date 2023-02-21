Feline Gastrointestinal loaf
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for cats.
Existing formats
1 x 5.1oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High energy
High energy content, 54% more than Feline Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie thin slices in gravy, to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
Digestive support
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1090 kcal ME/kg; 158 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 8.2%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.9%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.4%, Moisture (max.) 77.4%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.07%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, chicken, chicken liver, corn flour, brewers rice flour, pork plasma, fish oil, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, sodium silico aluminate, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, taurine, carob bean gum, calcium carbonate, calcium sulfate, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], carrageenan, citric acid, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).