Feline Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content, 11% less than feline Gastrointestinal dry, to help maintain ideal weight.
Digestive support
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA & DHA helps to support digestive health.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3475 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 334 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 33.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 11.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 7.3%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.18%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.31%, Vitamin E (min.) 385 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, chicken fat, egg product, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, sodium silico aluminate, calcium sulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, sodium bisulfate, monocalcium phosphate, psyllium seed husk, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 01-800-024-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.