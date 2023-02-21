Feline Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food for cats with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities that are prone to weight gain
Sizes available
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
MODERATE CALORIE CONTENT
Supports cat weight control for spayed/neutered cats or those with a tendency to become overweight with moderate calorie content
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality
CAT GI HEALTH
Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, and a blend of soluble and insoluble fibers help manage GI health
URINARY SUPPORT
The exclusive S/O Index, which creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder, supports urinary health