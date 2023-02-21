Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food for cats with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities that are prone to weight gain

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

MODERATE CALORIE CONTENT

Supports cat weight control for spayed/neutered cats or those with a tendency to become overweight with moderate calorie content

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality

CAT GI HEALTH

Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, and a blend of soluble and insoluble fibers help manage GI health

URINARY SUPPORT

The exclusive S/O Index, which creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder, supports urinary health

