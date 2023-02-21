Feline Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
1 x 3oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content, 35% less than Feline Gastrointestinal loaf, to help maintain ideal weight.
Digestive support
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Calorie content: This diet contains 710 kcal ME/kg; 60 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.6%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 83.7%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.05%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, chicken, corn flour, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, modified corn starch, natural flavors, gelatin, calcium sulfate, fish oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).