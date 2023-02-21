Feline Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food for cats with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities that are prone to weight gain
Sizes available
1 x 3oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
MODERATE FAT CONTENT
Supports cat weight control for spayed/neutered cats or those with a tendency to become overweight with moderate fat content
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality
CAT GI HEALTH
Enriched with a blend of soluble and insoluble fibers for GI health
URINARY SUPPORT
The exclusive S/O Index, which creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder, supports urinary health
Calorie content: This diet contains 710 kcal ME/kg; 60 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.6%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 83.7%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.05%.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, pork by-products, chicken by-products, pork liver, chicken, corn flour, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, modified corn starch, natural flavors, gelatin, calcium sulfate, fish oil, sodium tripolyphosphate, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, sodium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, calcium iodate, sodium selenite], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.).