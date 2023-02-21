Feline Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food for cats with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities that are prone to weight gain

1 x 3oz

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

MODERATE FAT CONTENT

Supports cat weight control for spayed/neutered cats or those with a tendency to become overweight with moderate fat content

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality

CAT GI HEALTH

Enriched with a blend of soluble and insoluble fibers for GI health

URINARY SUPPORT

The exclusive S/O Index, which creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder, supports urinary health

