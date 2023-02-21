Feline Satiety Support Weight Management
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
18.7lb
12oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.
Effective weight management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.
Begging control
High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss.
Calorie content: This diet contains 2956 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 234 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 8.6%, Crude Fat (max.) 10.0%, Crude Fiber (min.) 12.1%, Crude Fiber (max.) 16.1%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 371.25 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, powdered cellulose, tapioca, wheat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried chicory root, chicken fat, potassium chloride, psyllium seed husk, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, fish oil, sodium pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
