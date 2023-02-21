Feline Selected Protein PD
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
17.6lb
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Selected protein
The protein in the diet is provided by peas, duck and hydrolyzed soy which are appropriate for cats with certain food sensitivities.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
EPA and DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.
Natural preservative
Naturally preserved to ensure freshness and quality.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3531 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 332 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 30.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 11.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.8%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.12%, Omega-3 Fatty Acids* (min.) 0.3%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Peas, duck by product meal, pea protein, coconut oil, natural flavors, hydrolyzed soy protein, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, DL-methionine, fish oil, sodium pyrophosphate, choline chloride, salt, monocalcium phosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, calcium carbonate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED All Royal Canin Veterinary Diet products guarantee 100% satisfaction with superior quality and consistency. If you have any comments regarding our products: For the USA, please call Royal Canin USA Technical Services at 1-800-592-6687. For Canada, your veterinary clinic is the best source of information for your pet, or contact us at www.royalcanin.ca. For Puerto Rico, contact Royal Canin Puerto Rico Technical Services at 787-622-7955. For Mexico, contact Royal Canin Mexico Customer Service at 01-800-024-77-64. We recommend using Royal Canin Veterinary products only as directed by your veterinarian. Store in a cool, dry place.