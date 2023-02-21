Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Selected Protein PD

Feline Selected Protein PD

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Sizes available

8.8lb

17.6lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Selected protein

The protein in the diet is provided by peas, duck and hydrolyzed soy which are appropriate for cats with certain food sensitivities.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

EPA and DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that promote a healthy skin and coat.

Natural preservative

Naturally preserved to ensure freshness and quality.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025