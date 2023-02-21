Feline Urinary SO®

Feline Urinary SO®

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Existing formats

17.6lb

7.7lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Struvite dissolution

Provides nutrition that aids the management of pure struvite uroliths.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Urine dilution

Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals

Low RSS

Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine; RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.

Controlled magnesium

Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones.

Calorie Content: This diet contains 3659 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 315 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 32.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Calcium (max.) 1.26%, Phosphorus (max.) 1.26%, Magnesium (max.) 0.1%.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, wheat gluten, natural flavors, wheat, salt, powdered cellulose, fish oil, potassium chloride, sodium bisulfate, calcium sulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, vegetable oil, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], DL-methionine, taurine, monocalcium phosphate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025