Feline Urinary SO®
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
17.6lb
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Struvite dissolution
Provides nutrition that aids the management of pure struvite uroliths.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Urine dilution
Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals
Low RSS
Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine; RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis.
Controlled magnesium
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite stones.