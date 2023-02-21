Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Existing formats
17.6lb
3.3lb
6.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Struvite dissolution
Provides nutrition that aids in the managemnet of pure struvite uroliths
Urine dilution
Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content, 10% less than Feline URINARY SO® dry, to help maintain ideal weight
Low RSS
Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine; RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis