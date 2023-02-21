Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie

Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Existing formats

17.6lb

3.3lb

6.6lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Struvite dissolution

Provides nutrition that aids in the managemnet of pure struvite uroliths

Urine dilution

Increasing the urine volume simultaneously reduces the saturation of urine with calcium oxalate and struvite crystals

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content, 10% less than Feline URINARY SO® dry, to help maintain ideal weight

Low RSS

Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology predicts the crystallization potential of urine; RSS is used to develop diets that lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate urolithiasis

Calorie Content: This diet contains 3277 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 275 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 32.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 9.0%, Crude Fat (max.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 9.3%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Calcium (max.) 1.4%, Phosphorus (max.) 1.3%, Magnesium (max.) 0.08%.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, corn gluten meal, powdered cellulose, wheat gluten, natural flavors, chicken fat, salt, fish oil, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, egg product, sodium bisulfate, vegetable oil, sodium pyrophosphate, DL-methionine, fructooligosaccharides, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025