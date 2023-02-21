Feline Urinary SO® Moderate Calorie
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Urinary SO Moderate Calorie is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food for cats prone to weight gain with urinary health concerns
Sizes available
6.6lb
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HELPS PREVENT STONES
Specialized adult cat food helps dissolve pure struvite stones and helps prevent calcium oxalate stones
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Low calorie cat food (10% less calories than Royal Canin Urinary SO Dry Cat Food) for ideal weight maintenance
BLADDER HEALTH
RSS methodology for cat bladder health helps lower the risk of crystal formation
S/O INDEX
The exclusive S/O Index creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder to help support urinary health