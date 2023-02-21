Feline Weight Control

Feline Weight Control

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

High fiber

Formulated with a special blend of fibers to regulate appetite and help reduce energy intake.

Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

Soluble and insoluble fibers, including psyllium.

L-carnitine to support healthy fat metabolism.

Features the S/O Index with controlled levels of minerals.

Spaying and neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation, which can increase the risk of weight gain.

Spayed or neutered cats are more prone to lower urinary tract health concerns.

Spaying or neutering can help increase the cat's well-being for a long healthy life.

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.​

Optimal bodyweight

Precise fat and calorie content to help cats maintain an ideal weight. Adapted protein levels to help support muscle mass.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3167 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 250 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 33.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 8.3%, Crude Fiber (max.) 11.0%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Calcium (max.) 1.56%, Phosphorus (max.) 1.6%,L-Carnitine* (min.) 140 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat, corn gluten meal, powdered cellulose, pea fiber, natural flavors, chicken fat, dried chicory root, potassium chloride, salt, sodium bisulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, DL-methionine, fish oil, powdered psyllium seed husk, calcium sulfate, choline chloride, monosodium phosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
