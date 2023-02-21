Feline Weight Control
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats
Existing formats
17.6lb
3.3lb
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High fiber
Formulated with a special blend of fibers to regulate appetite and help reduce energy intake.
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
Soluble and insoluble fibers, including psyllium.
L-carnitine to support healthy fat metabolism.
Features the S/O Index with controlled levels of minerals.
Spaying and neutering can lead to changes in energy needs and appetite regulation, which can increase the risk of weight gain.
Spayed or neutered cats are more prone to lower urinary tract health concerns.
Spaying or neutering can help increase the cat's well-being for a long healthy life.
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
Optimal bodyweight
Precise fat and calorie content to help cats maintain an ideal weight. Adapted protein levels to help support muscle mass.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.