Feline Weight Control

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Feline Weight Control Dry Cat Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for spayed or neutered adult cats with a tendency to gain weight

17.6lb

3.3lb

7.7lb

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

APPETITE CONTROL

A special blend of fibers helps regulate appetite and energy intake, helping cats feel full

OPTIMAL BODYWEIGHT

Adapted levels of highly digestible proteins help cats maintain muscle mass and an ideal weight

URINARY HEALTH

This diet has the exclusive S/O Index, which means it promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals

HEALTHY METABOLISM

Precise fat and calorie content with L-carnitine supports healthy metabolism and weight management

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025