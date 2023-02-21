Feline Weight Control
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Feline Weight Control Dry Cat Food is a veterinary-exclusive formula for spayed or neutered adult cats with a tendency to gain weight
Sizes available
17.6lb
3.3lb
7.7lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
APPETITE CONTROL
A special blend of fibers helps regulate appetite and energy intake, helping cats feel full
OPTIMAL BODYWEIGHT
Adapted levels of highly digestible proteins help cats maintain muscle mass and an ideal weight
URINARY HEALTH
This diet has the exclusive S/O Index, which means it promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals
HEALTHY METABOLISM
Precise fat and calorie content with L-carnitine supports healthy metabolism and weight management