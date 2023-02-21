Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Gastrointestinal Fiber Response

Feline Gastrointestinal Fiber Response

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Fiber Response is a veterinary-exclusive adult cat food for cats with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities

Sizes available

8.8lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality

HEALTHY FIBERS

A blend of soluble and insoluble fibers promote cat digestive health and healthy transit through the GI tract

URINARY SUPPORT

The exclusive S/O Index, which creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder, supports urinary health

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025