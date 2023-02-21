Feline Gastrointestinal Fiber Response
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Gastrointestinal Fiber Response is a veterinary-exclusive adult cat food for cats with long- or short-term digestive sensitivities
Sizes available
8.8lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Highly digestible proteins and prebiotics promote digestive health and optimal stool quality
HEALTHY FIBERS
A blend of soluble and insoluble fibers promote cat digestive health and healthy transit through the GI tract
URINARY SUPPORT
The exclusive S/O Index, which creates an environment unfavorable to crystal formation in the bladder, supports urinary health
Ingredients: Brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, corn, chicken fat, corn gluten meal, wheat gluten, psyllium seed husk, natural flavors, dried chicory root, egg product, potassium chloride, fish oil, calcium sulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate, fructooligosaccharides, DL-methionine, choline chloride, vegetable oil, salt, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 29.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 13.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.7%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.18%, Potassium (min.) 0.6%, Sodium (min.) 0.28%, Vitamin E (min.) 330 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3690 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 362 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).