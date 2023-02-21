Gastrointestinal Hydrolyzed Protein
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats
Sizes available
12oz
6.6lb
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
HYDROLYZED PROTEIN
Hydrolyzed soy protein is highly digestible and supports long-term gastrointestinal health in cats that may experience food responsive sensitivities.
HIGH ENERGY
High energy content, 12.6% more than Feline Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie dry, to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.
Hydrolyzed soy protein, brewers rice flour, chicken fat, pea fiber, brewers rice, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, calcium sulfate, fish oil, potassium chloride, sodium aluminosilicate, DL-methionine, sodium bisulfate, sodium pyrophosphate, choline chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins[DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, taurine, hydrolyzed yeast, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals[zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Crude Protein (min.)29.0%, Crude Fat (min.)18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)6.7%, Moisture (max.)7.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.24%, Potassium (min.)0.6%, Sodium (min.)0.42%, Vitamin E (min.)420 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 3870 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 348 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® Feline GASTROINTESTINAL HYDROLYZED PROTEIN dry is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.