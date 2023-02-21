Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Gastrointestinal Hydrolyzed Protein

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats

Sizes available

12oz

6.6lb

17.6lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

HYDROLYZED PROTEIN

Hydrolyzed soy protein is highly digestible and supports long-term gastrointestinal health in cats that may experience food responsive sensitivities.

HIGH ENERGY

High energy content, 12.6% more than Feline Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie dry, to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers including prebiotics and EPA+DHA helps to support digestive health.