Feline Glycobalance thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Glycobalance is an adult cat food formulated to help support healthy post-prandial blood glucose levels
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 3oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
CAT PREBIOTICS
Helps minimize glucose fluctuations with a combination of prebiotics and both soluble and insoluble
MAINTAINS MUSCLE MASS
High protein content helps to maintain muscle mass
REDUCED STARCH LEVELS
Formulated with a reduced level of starch, 54% less than Feline Health Nutrition Adult Instinctive Thin Slices in Gravy
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, chicken, pork liver, pork by-products, chicken by-products, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, gelatin, modified corn starch, wheat flour, natural flavors, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, calcium sulfate, guar gum, potassium chloride, taurine, sodium silico aluminate, carrageenan, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], wheat gluten, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc oxide, zinc proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], L-carnitine.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.4%, Moisture (max.) 84.5%, Dietary Starch* (max.) 2.6%, Sugars* (max.) 2.4%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 647 kcal ME/kg; 55 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).