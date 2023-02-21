Feline Renal Support + Hydrolyzed Protein
Dry food for Cat
Therapeutic food for adult cats.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Hydrolyzed protein
Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Ingredients: Brewers rice, hydrolized soy protein, chicken fat, dried chicory root, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, fish oil, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium pyrophosphate, calcium sulfate, sodium silico aluminate, DL-methionine, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, ferrous sulfate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate, calcium iodate], GLA safflower oil, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Protein (max.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.4%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.24%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.57%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3982 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 402 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).