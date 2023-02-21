Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Renal Support + Hydrolyzed Protein

Dry food for Cat

Therapeutic food for adult cats.

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Renal support

Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.

Adapted energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Hydrolyzed protein

Hydrolyzed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides, is highly digestible and supports gastrointestinal and dermatological health.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

