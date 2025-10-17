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Feline Renal Support Liquid Cat Food
Feline Renal Support Liquid Cat Food

Feline Renal Support Liquid Cat Food

Liquid food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET Feline RENAL SUPPORT LIQUID is a diet for cats formulated to support renal health through its low level of phosphorus and high quality protein. This diet is highly digestible and its high energy density allows for reduced feeding volumes. Feed under veterinary supervision.

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Sizes available

4x8 ozoz 4x8

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

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BENEFITS

Nutrition to support renal health

Formulated with optimal nutrient levels, including low protein and phosphorus, and EPA/DHA.

Adapted energy

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Antioxidant complex

Synergistic antioxidant blend of vitamin C, vitamin E, lutein and taurine to help manage oxidative stress.

PRODUCT DETAILS