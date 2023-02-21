Feline Renal Support Liquid Cat Food

Feline Renal Support Liquid Cat Food

Liquid food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET Feline RENAL SUPPORT LIQUID is a diet for cats formulated to support renal health through its low level of phosphorus and high quality protein. This diet is highly digestible and its high energy density allows for reduced feeding volumes. Feed under veterinary supervision.

Sizes available

4 x 8oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Nutrition to support renal health

Formulated with optimal nutrient levels, including low protein and phosphorus, and EPA/DHA.

Adapted energy

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Antioxidant complex

Synergistic antioxidant blend of vitamin C, vitamin E, lutein and taurine to help manage oxidative stress.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025