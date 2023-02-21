Feline Renal Support A
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support A is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food to support cat kidney health
Sizes available
12oz
3lb
6.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION
A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense dry cat food formula to reduce meal volume
A = AROMATIC
Helps stimulate appetite in adult cats and encourages eating with round-shaped kibble
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, chicken fat, wheat gluten, corn gluten meal, soy protein isolate, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, chicken by-product meal, wheat, dried chicory root, fish oil, calcium carbonate, potassium citrate, sodium silico aluminate, powdered psyllium seed husk, potassium chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, L-arginine, choline chloride, fructooligosaccharides, salt, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 21.0%, Crude Protein (max.) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 6.3%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.24%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.6%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3811 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 347 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).