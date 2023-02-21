Feline Renal Support D Thin Slices in Gravy
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support D is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food to support cat kidney health
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION
A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense wet cat food formula to reduce meal volume
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken by-products, chicken liver, pork liver, chicken, wheat flour, vegetable oil, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, modified corn starch, corn flour, egg product, natural flavors, fish oil, potassium citrate, calcium carbonate, taurine, guar gum, fructooligosaccharides, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], choline chloride, citric acid, salt, sodium silico aluminate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], sodium carbonate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.5%, Crude Protein (max.) 10%, Crude Fat (min.) 6.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 78.5%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.14%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1149 kcal ME/kg; 98 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).