Feline Renal Support E loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Therapeutic food for adult cats.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 5.1oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal support
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
Adapted energy
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
Aromatic choice
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken by-products, chicken liver, chicken, brewers rice flour, brewers rice, salmon, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, fish oil, carrageenan, guar gum, calcium carbonate, potassium citrate, taurine, choline chloride, fructooligosaccharides, salt, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium carbonate, sodium silico aluminate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], magnesium oxide.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.1%, Crude Protein (max.) 9.6%, Crude Fat (min.) 5.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 79.5%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.14%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 1043 kcal ME/kg; 151 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).