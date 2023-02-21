Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Renal Support E loaf in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Therapeutic food for adult cats.

1 x 5.1oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Renal support

Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.

Adapted energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.

