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HomeCatsProductsVet ProductsFeline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce

Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

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Sizes available

3 ozoz 3

24x3 ozoz 24x3

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

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BENEFITS

EARLY RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at an early stage.

AGE SUPPORT

Designed with nutrients, including a blend of antioxidants, such as Vitamins E & C, to help support cats with early signs of aging.

DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers, including prebiotics and EPA + DHA, helps to support digestive health.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

PRODUCT DETAILS