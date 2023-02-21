Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.

1 x 3oz

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Early renal support

Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at an early stage.

Age support

Designed with nutrients, including a blend of antioxidants, such as Vitamins E & C, to help support cats with early signs of aging.

Digestive support

A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers, including prebiotics and EPA + DHA, helps to support digestive health.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

