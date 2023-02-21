Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
1 x 3oz
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Early renal support
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at an early stage.
Age support
Designed with nutrients, including a blend of antioxidants, such as Vitamins E & C, to help support cats with early signs of aging.
Digestive support
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers, including prebiotics and EPA + DHA, helps to support digestive health.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken liver, brewers rice flour, chicken by-products, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, fish oil, wheat gluten, calcium carbonate, guar gum, tomato pomace, taurine, potassium chloride, calcium sulfate, sodium tripolyphosphate, carrageenan, choline chloride, lecithin, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast, salt, glucosamine hydrochloride, sodium silico aluminate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, magnesium oxide, chondroitin sulfate.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 3.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.8%, Moisture (max.) 79.5%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.)0.1%, Phosphorus (max.)0.17%, Vitamin E (min.) 88 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 40 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 164 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 20 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 964 kcal ME/kg; 82 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).