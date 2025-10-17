Feline Renal Support Early Consult loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult cats.
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
EARLY RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to support the kidneys at an early stage.
AGE SUPPORT
Designed with nutrients, including a blend of antioxidants, such as Vitamins E & C, to help support cats with early signs of aging.
DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A combination of highly digestible proteins, balanced fibers, including prebiotics and EPA + DHA, helps to support digestive health.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.