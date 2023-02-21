Feline Renal Support F
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support F is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food to support cat kidney health
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION
A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense dry cat food formula to reduce meal volume
F = FLAVORFUL
Helps stimulate appetite in adult cats and encourages eating with triangle-shaped kibble
Ingredients: Brewers rice, corn, wheat gluten, chicken fat, pork digest, pea fiber, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, dried chicory root, fish oil, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, potassium citrate, sodium silico aluminate, sodium pyrophosphate, potassium chloride, DL-methionine, powdered psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, salt, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], calcium sulfate, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.0%, Crude Protein (max.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.9%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.24%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.62%, Vitamin E (min.) 160 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 350 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3836 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 376 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).