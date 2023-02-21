Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Renal Support S

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support S is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food to support cat kidney health

Sizes available

12oz

3lb

6.6lb

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION

A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care

HIGHLY PALATABLE

Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense dry cat food formula to reduce meal volume

S = SAVORY

Helps stimulate appetite in cats and encourages eating with square-shaped kibble

PRODUCT DETAILS

