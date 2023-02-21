Feline Renal Support S
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support S is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food to support cat kidney health
12oz
3lb
6.6lb
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION
A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense dry cat food formula to reduce meal volume
S = SAVORY
Helps stimulate appetite in cats and encourages eating with square-shaped kibble
Ingredients: Corn, chicken fat, pork digest, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, pea fiber, fish meal, natural flavors, dried chicory root, wheat gluten, fish oil, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, powdered psyllium seed husk, potassium citrate, salt, DL-methionine, sodium pyrophosphate, L-arginine, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.5%, Crude Protein (max.) 26.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 19.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.0%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA+DHA) (min.) 0.25%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.57%, Vitamin E (min.) 355 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 170 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 4054 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 397 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).