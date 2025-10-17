Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

HomeCatsProductsVet ProductsFeline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S
Feline Renal Support S

Feline Renal Support S

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support S is a veterinary-exclusive dry cat food to support cat kidney health

Read more

Sizes available

12 ozoz 12

3 lblb 3

6.6 lblb 6.6

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

Find a vet

PRODUCT SUMMARY

product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION

A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care

HIGHLY PALATABLE

Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense dry cat food formula to reduce meal volume

S = SAVORY

Helps stimulate appetite in cats and encourages eating with square-shaped kibble

PRODUCT DETAILS