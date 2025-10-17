Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support T is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food to support cat kidney health
AVAILABILITY
This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.
PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.