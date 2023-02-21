Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support T is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food to support cat kidney health
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 3oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PROMOTES KIDNEY FUNCTION
A precise antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels help promote kidney care
HIGHLY PALATABLE
Helps compensate for decreased appetite with a highly palatable energy-dense wet cat food formula to reduce meal volume
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, chicken liver, pork liver, chicken by-products, salmon, corn flour, wheat flour, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, pork plasma, vegetable oil, natural flavors, potassium citrate, calcium carbonate, fish oil, taurine, guar gum, fructooligosaccharides, salt, choline chloride, vitamins [L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin E supplement, niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], sodium silico aluminate, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], sodium carbonate, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 5.1%, Crude Protein (max.) 8.6%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 1.7%, Moisture (max.) 81.0%, Phosphorus (max.) 0.14%.
Calorie content: This diet contains 969 kcal ME/kg; 82 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).