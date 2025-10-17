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HomeCatsProductsVet ProductsFeline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy
Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy

Feline Renal Support T thin slices in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Renal Support T is a veterinary-exclusive wet cat food to support cat kidney health

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Sizes available

3 ozoz 3

3 ozoz 3

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This veterinary formula is available at select retailers and veterinary clinics. Consult your veterinarian to see if it is the right choice for your pet's health needs, or find a trusted partner to purchase it if you have a prescription.

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

product details accompanying image

BENEFITS

RENAL SUPPORT

Formulated with low phosphorus and restricted protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.

ADAPTED ENERGY        

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

AROMATIC CHOICE        

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases prone to food aversion.

PRODUCT DETAILS