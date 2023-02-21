Feline Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce

Feline Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 5.1oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.

Effective weight management

Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.

Begging control

Nutritional approach that helps keep cats satisfied between meals.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025