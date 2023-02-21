Feline Satiety Support Weight Management loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Sizes available
1 x 5.1oz
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
Effective weight management
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
Begging control
Nutritional approach that helps keep cats satisfied between meals.
Calorie content: This diet contains 567 kcal ME/kg; 82 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 6.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 1.3%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.0%, Moisture (max.) 86.0%, Glucosamine* (min.) 43 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 15 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, pork liver, chicken liver, chicken by-products, brewers rice flour, powdered cellulose, calcium carbonate, guar gum, salt, carob bean gum, carrageenan, sodium tripolyphosphate, natural flavors, taurine, calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], citric acid, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], L-carnitine, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glucosamine hydrochloride, chondroitin sulfate.