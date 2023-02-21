Feline Selected Protein PR
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Selected Protein Adult PR Dry Cat Food is a veterinary-exclusive diet made with pea, rabbit, and hydrolyzed soy, for cats with food sensitivities
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
LIMITED INGREDIENTS
Made with pea, rabbit, and hydrolyzed soy, which are rarely associated with food sensitivities in cats
SKIN SUPPORT
Essential nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to support healthy skin in cats with skin irritation and sensitivities
SKIN AND COAT HEALTH
EPA & DHA, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, promote skin and coat health
Ingredients: Peas, rabbit meal, pea protein, coconut oil, hydrolyzed soy protein, natural flavors, vegetable oil, calcium sulfate, sodium bisulfate, DL-methionine, fish oil, choline chloride, sodium pyrophosphate, salt, calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, biotin, riboflavin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 30.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 11.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.7%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Eicosapentaenoic + Docosahexaenoic acid (EPA + DHA) (min.) 0.12%, Omega-3 Fatty Acids* (min.) 0.29%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3548 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 334 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).