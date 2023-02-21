Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Selected Protein PR

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Selected Protein Adult PR Dry Cat Food is a veterinary-exclusive diet made with pea, rabbit, and hydrolyzed soy, for cats with food sensitivities

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

LIMITED INGREDIENTS

Made with pea, rabbit, and hydrolyzed soy, which are rarely associated with food sensitivities in cats

SKIN SUPPORT

Essential nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to support healthy skin in cats with skin irritation and sensitivities

SKIN AND COAT HEALTH

EPA & DHA, omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, promote skin and coat health

