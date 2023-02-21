Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Hydrolyzed Protein Treats

Other food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Hydrolyzed Protein Feline Treats are intended for adult cats and are scientifically formulated to be compatible with ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET HYDROLYZED PROTEIN Feline formulas for use during a veterinary dietary management program. Please consult your veterinarian.

Sizes available

1 x 7.7oz

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

SKIN HEALTH

Supports the health of cats with food sensitivities.

S/O INDEX

Promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION