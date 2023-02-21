Feline Ultamino
Dry food for Cat
Royal Canin Ultamino is a veterinary-exclusive adult cat food for adult cats with food sensitivities needing a short-term elimination diet or long-term nutrition
Sizes available
5.5lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
BREAKS DOWN PROTEINS
Innovative vet formula minimizes the risk of reaction with proteins extensively broken down to a size that’s virtually unrecognizable by the immune system
SKIN SUPPORT
Specific nutrients reinforce the skin barrier and help support healthy skin in cats with sensitive skin and skin irritations
Ingredients: Corn starch, hydrolyzed poultry by-products aggregate, coconut oil, vegetable oil, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, dried chicory root, fish oil, calcium sulfate, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, sodium pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate, DL-methionine, choline chloride, L-lysine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), niacin supplement, vitamin B12 supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], taurine, L-tryptophan,L-alanine, histidine, salt, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid, glycine, magnesium oxide, potassium iodate.
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 24.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 15.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.7%, Moisture (max.) 8.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 413 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 160 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles.
Calorie content: This diet contains 3766 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 335 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).