Feline Ultamino

Dry food for Cat

Royal Canin Ultamino is a veterinary-exclusive adult cat food for adult cats with food sensitivities needing a short-term elimination diet or long-term nutrition

Sizes available

5.5lb

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

BREAKS DOWN PROTEINS

Innovative vet formula minimizes the risk of reaction with proteins extensively broken down to a size that’s virtually unrecognizable by the immune system

SKIN SUPPORT

Specific nutrients reinforce the skin barrier and help support healthy skin in cats with sensitive skin and skin irritations

PRODUCT DETAILS

