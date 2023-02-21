Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm
Dry food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
Sizes available
6.6lb
17.6lb
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary tract health
Formulated to increase the urine volume and help in the management of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals through the use of Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Aging support
Support vitality and cognition in cats with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants.Formulated to help support kidney health.
Calming support
Stress is a key factor in more than 50% of urinary conditions. This diet contains nutrients shown to have a calming effect on cats to support overall health & wellbeing.