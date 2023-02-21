Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm

Dry food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Sizes available

6.6lb

17.6lb

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Urinary tract health

Formulated to increase the urine volume and help in the management of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals through the use of Relative Supersaturation (RSS) methodology.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Aging support

Support vitality and cognition in cats with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants.Formulated to help support kidney health.

Calming support

Stress is a key factor in more than 50% of urinary conditions. This diet contains nutrients shown to have a calming effect on cats to support overall health & wellbeing.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025