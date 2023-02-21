Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm loaf in sauce
Wet food for Cat
Complete and balanced food for adult cats.
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urinary Tract Health
This diet helps to dissolve pure struvite uroliths and helps prevent struvite and calcium oxalate crystals from forming.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
Aging Support
Support vitality and cognition in cats with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants. Formulated to help support kidney health.
Calming Support
Stress can be a key factor in many lower urinary tract conditions. This diet contains nutrients shown to have a calming effect on cats to support overall health & wellbeing.