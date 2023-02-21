Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Feline Urinary SO® Aging 7+ + Calm loaf in sauce

Wet food for Cat

Complete and balanced food for adult cats.

Sizes available

1 x 5.1oz

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a local retailer

Urinary Tract Health

This diet helps to dissolve pure struvite uroliths and helps prevent struvite and calcium oxalate crystals from forming.

S/O Index

This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

Aging Support

Support vitality and cognition in cats with an exclusive blend of nutrients & antioxidants. Formulated to help support kidney health.

Calming Support

Stress can be a key factor in many lower urinary tract conditions. This diet contains nutrients shown to have a calming effect on cats to support overall health & wellbeing.

