Cats are naturally active animals and thrive on short bursts of activity to keep both their bodies and minds active and engaged with the world. Outdoor cats will happily spend several hours a day roaming their local environment and hunting.

To stay similarly happy and healthy, indoor cats need to spend a lot of time engaging with you, with plenty of toys to keep them occupied and busy.

This is especially true for growing kittens who need to explore their natural instincts, such as climbing and scratching, in order to develop into healthy adult cats. The good news is you can help your kitten meet their needs and get enough exercise through good old-fashioned play. Plan for several short play sessions each day, with toys (even crumpled paper will do the trick!) and games that encourage your kitten to stalk, pounce, and chase.

When thinking about how often you need to exercise an indoor adult cat, plan for plenty of sessions of play and interaction throughout each day. Care is needed to ensure that an indoor cat's environment doesn't become boring, as this can lead to them being inactive, which contributes to weight gain.

Exercise and play are essential for all cats as they provide mental and physical stimulation, as well as encouraging social behavior. Ensuring your cat has room to play, as well as access to a variety of different cat toys, scratching posts, and play sessions with you will help them to stay healthy and happy.