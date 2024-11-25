Cats are considered to be overweight when they’re 10% to 20% over their ideal weight, but it’s easy to overlook this – especially if the weight creeps on over time. The best way to keep track is by taking a regular 3-step look-feel-weigh approach.

First, look at your cat’s behaviour. Are they somewhat lethargic and get tired quickly? Next, does their stomach sag or can you see their waist and the tuck of their abdomen behind their ribs? Next, check their ribs. Can you feel them with light pressure? Thirdly, weigh your cat and make a note so you can compare next time. Your vet can give you an indication of your cat's ideal weight based on their current weight and using the body conditioning score.

This kind of monitoring is vital as an overweight cat is more likely to suffer serious and life-changing conditions. These can include diabetes, cancer, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease and an increased risk of urinary tract disease. Keeping your cat in shape is key to maintaining a healthy life.

It’s important to check your kitten’s weight and shape from the start and to monitor them regularly to be sure they develop into healthy adults. As soon as your kitten arrives home, weigh them regularly. If you don’t have a scale of adapted size (babyscale for instance), simply weigh your kitten by holding them as you step on your family scale and subtracting your own weight. Besides the weight, it’s also easy to pay attention to a few details when you pet them.

First, you should be able to easily feel their ribs when massaging with your fingertips. Next, ask yourself a few questions: Can I see a clearly defined waistline when I look at my kitten from above? Does their abdomen tuck up behind their rib cage when viewed from the side? If not, and if they appear barrel-shaped, your kitten may be overweight.

The more comfortable you are checking your kitten’s weight and shape from the start, the more likely you will detect changes that require professional attention.