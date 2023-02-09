The Flanders Cattle Dog was originally used to drive herds, as a draft animal and to churn butter. The modernization of farm equipment changed this and nowadays the Flanders Cattle Dog is used to guard farms and as a defense dog.

These strong-willed dogs do best with experienced owners who are able to devote time to their training and grooming needs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)