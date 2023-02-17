Pyrenees-type French Pointer
About the Pyrenees-type French Pointer
The Pyrenees-type French Pointer is a native of the southern Pyrenean. As a highly adaptable breed it has found a home with hunters from other parts of France, as well as abroad.
The Pyrenees-type French Pointer has the same general characteristics as the Gascogne-type, only smaller and lighter. These hardy dogs, adequately muscled but without heaviness.
Breed Specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loving / Intelligent / Quiet / Even-tempered
Key facts
Makes a great family dog
Needs a lot of exercise
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioral change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
