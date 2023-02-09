Briard
Briards belong to one of the few breeds with double dewclaws on their hind feet.
About the Briard
Briards are hardy, muscular dogs who have a well-balanced character. Since the 1990’s, worldwide demand for Briards has risen to unprecedented levels and the breed is now the most widespread French sheepdog.
Briards settle easily into the family home as excellent companions and guard dogs.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed Specifics
Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Protective / Resilient / Lively / Alert / Even-tempered / Sociable / Confident
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Makes a great family dog
Requires a lot of grooming
