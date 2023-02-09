Bullmastiff
Bullmastiffs are smaller than Mastiffs, but much more imposing than Bulldogs.
About the Bullmastiff
Bullmastiffs are powerfully built dogs, giving an impression of great strength without being heavy. These high-spirited, ever-alert, loyal dogs have a reputation for being tough, active and reliable protectors.
Despite their huge size, they are actually very friendly dogs who make excellent family companions.
Breed Specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-10 years
Intelligent / Alert / Loyal / Protective / Resilient / Lively / Enthusiastic
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Needs an owner with some experience
Makes a great family dog
