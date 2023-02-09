Cesky Terrier

František Horák from near Prague established the breed characteristics in 1949 and Cesky Terriers were first shown under their name ten years later. The F.C.I. recognized the breed in 1963.

Originally used to hunt foxes and badgers, nowadays Cesky Terriers are mainly used as companions. Muscular and well built but not at all antagonistic, these especially calm, pleasant and cheerful dogs are somewhat reserved toward strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)