Uruguayan Cimarron

Members of the national breed in their native country, Uruguayan Cimarrons have so many good qualities, not least herding livestock, hunting large game and protecting people and property.

These medium-sized molossoid-type dogs are strong-boned, muscular, compact and agile. They are praised for their balance, intelligence and courage both in hunting and in the home.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)