Coton de Tulear

The coat is one of the breed's main characteristics and even provides them with the name. The cotton-textured hair is soft and supple. These dogs have dark, round eyes that express liveliness and intelligence.

Their sociable, happy temperament is one of the primary breed characteristics. These charming little dogs bond easily with their owners and get on well with other dogs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)